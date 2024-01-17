The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 17.01.2024.
Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 17.01.2024
.
ISIN Currency Name
LU1737652237 EUR Amundi Index Solutions
LU1737652237 USD Amundi Index Solutions
LU1861134382 EUR Amundi Index Solutions
LU2249056297 EUR Amundi Index Solutions
DE000A3MQD87 EUR Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG
DE0006656101 mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG
