The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 17.01.2024.

Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 17.01.2024

.

ISIN Currency Name

LU1737652237 EUR Amundi Index Solutions

LU1737652237 USD Amundi Index Solutions

LU1861134382 EUR Amundi Index Solutions

LU2249056297 EUR Amundi Index Solutions

DE000A3MQD87 EUR Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG

DE0006656101 mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken