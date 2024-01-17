

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), a video game publisher, has filed a lawsuit against Remedy Entertainment, accusing that the new 'R' logo of Remedy Entertainment bears a resemblance to Rockstar Games' logo, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive.



According to Take-Two Interactive, the similarities between the two logos are significant enough to confuse the public.



The trademark dispute, first reported by RespawnFirst, was filed with the UK's Intellectual Property Office in September, and it targets two versions of Remedy's logo: one with the company's name and another without it.



Remedy Entertainment introduced its refreshed 'R' logo to the public through a blog post on April 14th, 2023, after submitting its trademark application to the EU. The company had explained that the new logo represents its expanded range of games, as the presence of a bullet within the letter R in the previous logo symbolized the Max Payne era, which no longer accurately represented its expanded range of games.



Concerning the dispute within the EU, both parties have recently expressed the desire to extend the usual two-month 'cooling off period' before the matter is resolved in court. The commencement of the adversarial proceedings has been postponed until at least September 7th, 2025, unless the two companies involved opt to settle beforehand.



Take-Two Interactive has a history of taking legal action to safeguard its trademarks, and one such instance occurred in December 2021. In that case, Take-Two pursued a trademark claim against Hazelight Studios, an indie game developer, regarding their popular puzzle platformer called 'It Takes Two.' The argument was that there could be a potential confusion among consumers between Take-Two and the game's title. Consequently, Hazelight Studios decided to relinquish its trademark for the name.



