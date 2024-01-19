MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.00 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is up over 12% at $349.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) is up over 11% at $27.50. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI) is up over 11% at $2.45. Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is up over 11% at $1.91. Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI) is up over 9% at $2.98. WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is up over 9% at $2.43. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) is up over 8% at $2.60. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (BIOR) is up over 8% at $1.06.
In the Red
iRobot Corporation (IRBT) is down over 37% at $14.76. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is down over 25% at $1.61. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is down over 18% at $3.38. YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (YGF) is down over 15% at $1.30. MorphoSys AG (MOR) is down over 12% at $9.01. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (HOVR) is down over 12% at $2.08. Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is down over 7% at $1.27. Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is down over 7% at $1.15. Roma Green Finance Limited (ROMA) is down over 6% at $1.20. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) is down over 6% at $1.05. Absci Corporation (ABSI) is down over 5% at $3.41.
