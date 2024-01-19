Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Das Milliardenpotenzial der Energie-Revolution! Uran im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F5CC | ISIN: US4627261005 | Ticker-Symbol: I8R
Tradegate
19.01.24
17:02 Uhr
15,180 Euro
-6,570
-30,21 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IROBOT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IROBOT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,16015,22017:05
15,14015,22017:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AST SPACEMOBILE
AST SPACEMOBILE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AST SPACEMOBILE INC3,290-20,91 %
ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC1,842-6,69 %
IROBOT CORPORATION15,180-30,21 %
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC372,00+29,80 %
YANGUFANG INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO LTD1,430-6,54 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.