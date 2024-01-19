

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Friday unveiled STLA Large, a BEV-native platform for a wide range of upcoming vehicles for global markets in the D and E segments.



The company said full-size vehicles, from cars to crossovers to SUVs, based on STLA Large are in demand. It will be used first in the North American market on Dodge and Jeep brands. Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Maserati also plan to use that. There will be eight vehicles launched from 2024-2026.



