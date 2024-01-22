Biotalys NV: Biotalys Notice of Full Year 2023 Results and Business Highlights

Results Webcast and Conference Call to take place on Thursday, 22 February 2024 at 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 AM ET

Ghent, BELGIUM, Jan. 22, 2024, an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop protection, today announces that it will publish its consolidated results and business highlights for the full year ending 31 December 2023 on Thursday, 22 February 2024 at 07:00 CET.

Webcast and Conference Call

In addition to the publication of its results, management will host a webcast and conference call followed by a Q&A session, conducted in English. The webcast will be held on Thursday, 22 February 2024 at 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 AM ET and can be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uwteb7ve/.

To ask live questions to the management, please register for the conference call via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe76a08c1a0544f40a864e04bbf066d2d.

A recording of the webcast will be available after the event on the Biotalys investor website: https://www.biotalys.com/investors/financial-information.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

About Biotalys

