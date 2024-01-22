Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Uran-Schwergewicht zum Schnäppchenpreis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878000 | ISIN: FR0000060618 | Ticker-Symbol: RAY
Frankfurt
22.01.24
08:03 Uhr
0,107 Euro
-0,008
-6,66 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RALLYE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RALLYE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1240,12620:13
Dow Jones News
22.01.2024 | 19:19
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RALLYE S.A.: Arrangements for making documents available at the Shareholders' Meeting of 12 February 2024

DJ RALLYE S.A.: Arrangements for making documents available at the Shareholders' Meeting of 12 February 2024 

RALLYE S.A. 
RALLYE S.A.: Arrangements for making documents available at the Shareholders' Meeting of 12 February 2024 
22-Jan-2024 / 18:47 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, 22 January 2024 
 
 
RALLYE 
Arrangements for making documents available 
at the Shareholders' Meeting of 12 February 2024 
 
 
Rallye informs its Shareholders that they are convened at an Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on Monday 12 February 2024, 
at 2:00 pm CEST, at the Marriott Hotel Champs-Elysées, 70-72 avenue des Champs-Elysées Elysées, 75008 Paris, in the 
context of an alert procedure initiated by its Statutory Auditors in accordance with Article L. 234-1 and seq. of the 
French Commercial Code. 
 
The Notice of Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of 22 January 2024 (Bulletin 
n°10) and in the Actu-Juridique support of the same day. 
 
The procedures for participation and voting at this Meeting are set out in this notice. 
 
Information and documents relating to this Meeting can be found on the Company's website: https://www.rallye.fr/ 
 
All documents and information concerning this Meeting are made available to the Shareholders under the conditions 
provided for by the regulations in force. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
_________________________________________________________________________________________ 
 
Press contact: 
PLEAD 
Étienne Dubanchet +33 6 62 70 09 43 etienne.dubanchet@plead.fr 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: GB - Mise a disposition documents AG 2024 Rallye 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   RALLYE S.A. 
       103 rue la Boétie 
       75008 Paris 
       France 
Phone:    01 44 71 14 00 
Internet:   http://www.rallye.fr/ 
ISIN:     FR0000060618 
Euronext   RAL 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms 
       of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM 
EQS News ID: 1820405 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1820405 22-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1820405&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2024 12:48 ET (17:48 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.