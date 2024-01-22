DJ RALLYE S.A.: Arrangements for making documents available at the Shareholders' Meeting of 12 February 2024

RALLYE S.A. RALLYE S.A.: Arrangements for making documents available at the Shareholders' Meeting of 12 February 2024 22-Jan-2024 / 18:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, 22 January 2024 RALLYE Arrangements for making documents available at the Shareholders' Meeting of 12 February 2024 Rallye informs its Shareholders that they are convened at an Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on Monday 12 February 2024, at 2:00 pm CEST, at the Marriott Hotel Champs-Elysées, 70-72 avenue des Champs-Elysées Elysées, 75008 Paris, in the context of an alert procedure initiated by its Statutory Auditors in accordance with Article L. 234-1 and seq. of the French Commercial Code. The Notice of Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of 22 January 2024 (Bulletin n°10) and in the Actu-Juridique support of the same day. The procedures for participation and voting at this Meeting are set out in this notice. Information and documents relating to this Meeting can be found on the Company's website: https://www.rallye.fr/ All documents and information concerning this Meeting are made available to the Shareholders under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force. _________________________________________________________________________________________ Press contact: PLEAD Étienne Dubanchet +33 6 62 70 09 43 etienne.dubanchet@plead.fr =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: GB - Mise a disposition documents AG 2024 Rallye =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RALLYE S.A. 103 rue la Boétie 75008 Paris France Phone: 01 44 71 14 00 Internet: http://www.rallye.fr/ ISIN: FR0000060618 Euronext RAL Ticker: AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM EQS News ID: 1820405 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

