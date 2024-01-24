The Chinese manufacturer said its new TSM-NEG9RC.27 and TSM-NEG18R.28 combine n-type technology with 210mm rectangular silicon wafer (210R) cell technology. Their temperature coefficient is -0.29% per C and their efficiency can reach up to 22.3% and 22.7%, respectively.Chinese solar module maker Trina Solar has unveiled two new rooftop solar modules based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology. The manufacturer said that the new 144-cell products have a bifacial dual-glass design and combine n-type technology with 210mm rectangular silicon wafer (210R) cell technology. One ...

