Resources giant Rio Tinto has signed Australia's largest corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) to date. It has agreed to buy 100% of the output from European Energy Australia's 1.1 GW Upper Calliope Solar Farm to provide renewable power to its aluminum operations in the state of Queensland.From pv magazine Australia Rio Tinto will drive the development of the largest solar power project in Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) after agreeing to buy all electricity from the proposed 1.1 GW Upper Calliope Solar Farm for 25 years as it progresses plans to power its operations in the ...

