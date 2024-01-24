Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.01.2024 | 20:10
119 Leser
ASSYSTEM: Assystem sells its 5% stake in Framatome to EDF S.A.


Assystem sells its 5% stake in Framatome to EDF S.A.

Paris-La Défense, 24 January 2024, 10:00 p.m. (CET) - Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), a major energy transition player, announced today that it has sold its 5% stake in Framatome to EDF S.A. for €205 million.

Assystem originally acquired 5% of Framatome's share capital in December 2017, demonstrating its support of the French nuclear industry alongside the industry's leader EDF, in connection with the reconfiguration of France's nuclear players. This reconfiguration has now been completed.

This sale of its stake in Framatome strengthens the independence of the Assystem Group, which is heavily involved in the development of civil nuclear projects using a variety of technologies in many countries. Assystem continues to partner its French customers, particularly EDF, for the development of future programmes and for the performance of existing nuclear power plants in France.

Dominique Louis, Chairman and CEO of Assystem, comments: "For Assystem, our acquisition of a stake in Framatome was proof of our commitment to the French nuclear industry. This commitment remains total, because it is built on more than 55 years of working closely with all the strategic players in the French nuclear industry, and on Assystem's engagement in France's ambitious programme to develop low-carbon energy that will serve future generations."

Luc Rémont, Chairman and CEO of EDF, comments: "After supporting Framatome for six years as a shareholder with a 5% stake, Assystem has decided to pursue its commitment to the nuclear industry without having a direct stake in Framatome. On this occasion, the EDF Group is simplifying Framatome's capital by purchasing the shares held by Assystem. This move is consistent with the EDF Group's commitment to ramping up the nuclear industry. EDF looks forward to continuing its long-term partnership with Assystem."

ABOUT ASSYSTEM
Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 55 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimize the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.
In its 12 countries of operation, Assystem's 7,000 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation. Assystem is currently ranked among the top three nuclear engineering groups in the world.

To find out more visit www.assystem.com

CONTACTS

Malène Korvin - Chief Financial Officer - mkorvin@assystem.com - Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 29 00

Anne-Charlotte Dagorn - Communications and Marketing Director - acdagorn@assystem.com -Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 03 70 29

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Investor relations - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com - Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15

Attachment

  • ASSYSTEM PR 24.01.2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6d2e3f39-3d39-46d3-817f-b8b6c78ecdab)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
