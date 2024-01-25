Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrakete: Ihre große Chance mit dieser Aktie in 2024 Gewinne zu erzielen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
25.01.24
08:02 Uhr
1,432 Euro
-0,014
-0,97 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4261,45209:39
Dow Jones News
25.01.2024 | 08:31
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Board & Committee Changes

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Board & Committee Changes 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Board & Committee Changes 
25-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Board and Committee Changes 
 
Dublin/London, 25 January 2024: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: 
CRN), a leading Irish homebuilding company, announces a number of changes as part of its ongoing orderly refreshment of 
the Board. 
 
Non-Executive Director and Co-Founder, Alan McIntosh, is stepping down from the Board effective today, having served 
since the Company's IPO in June 2015, initially as an Executive Director and as a Non-Executive Director since 2018. 
Non-Executive Director, Gary Britton, has also informed the Board of his intention to step down from the Board at the 
end of 2024, having served as a Director since IPO. Orla O'Gorman will succeed Gary as Audit & Risk Committee Chair on 
Gary's departure at the end of the year. 
 
The following changes will also take effect from today: 
 
   -- Giles Davies assumes the role of Non-Executive Director with responsibility for Sustainability and 
  Environmental Impact. 
   -- Linda Hickey is appointed as the Senior Independent Director succeeding Giles Davies. 
   -- Julie Sinnamon replaces Giles Davies as Chair of the Nomination Committee. 
 
There are no further planned changes to Board Committees at this time. 
 
John Reynolds, Chairman of the Board of Cairn, commented: 
"As we approach the nine-year anniversary of our IPO, we have undertaken a review of the composition of the Board. As 
part of our ongoing refreshment, and having served for nine years, one of our founders, Alan McIntosh, is stepping down 
as a Director. Alan and Michael Stanley co-founded the business in 2014, listing in 2015, and Alan can be immensely 
proud of his pivotal role in creating and supporting the development of Ireland's leading homebuilder. 
Alan's extensive experience of financing structures, corporate transactions and capital markets has been invaluable. We 
want to express our gratitude to Alan for his significant contribution to the business and wish him the very best for 
the future. 
Gary Britton, who has also served on the Board since IPO, will step down at the end of the year. We look forward to 
continuing to work with Gary until his departure from the Board, as he supports an orderly transition of 
responsibilities as Audit & Risk Committee Chair to Orla O'Gorman. 
We are also pleased to have created a new role on the Board with responsibility for Sustainability and Environmental 
Impact. The role will be undertaken by Giles Davies, who has an extensive background in environmental protection and 
conservation financing, making him an ideal candidate to assume this role. This further highlights the significant 
focus the Cairn Board places on sustainability, and the central role it will play in our decision making in the years 
ahead." 
 
Alan McIntosh, Co-Founder of Cairn, commented: 
"I have been hugely fortunate to work alongside Michael Stanley and the other Board members of Cairn over the last nine 
years. Michael and I set out with the unwavering passion to create a great homebuilder in Ireland, to set new standards 
in our industry for quality and sustainability; and to become one of Ireland's best employers. The entire team at Cairn 
can be immensely proud of where the business has grown to, from four employees in 2014 to over 4,000 people working 
across our 20 active sites today. We are immensely proud of what has been achieved and I am confident of the continued 
success of our business." 
 
For further information, contact: 
Cairn Homes plc        +353 1 696 4600 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
 
Drury Communications        +353 1 260 5000 
Billy Murphy 
Gavin McLoughlin 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable 
new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We 
strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is 
expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 
16,300 unit landbank across 35 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area 
("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  299518 
EQS News ID:  1822477 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1822477&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.