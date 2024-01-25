

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L), a manufacturer of soft drinks, on Thursday reported higher revenue for the first quarter.



In its trading update, the company said that its performance was in line with its expectations, with total revenue increasing 8.1 percent to 443.5 million pounds on a constant currency basis. It grew 7.9 percent on a reported basis.



Revenue rose 6.9 percent in GB on growth in both retail and hospitality channels.



Brazil saw strong revenue growth of 21 percent.



Revenue increased by 6 percent in other international markets.



On Wednesday, Britvic shares closed at 855 pence, up 0.83% in London.



