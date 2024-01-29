Anzeige
Montag, 29.01.2024
WKN: A2DTCZ | ISIN: SE0009947740 | Ticker-Symbol: 8T0
Stuttgart
29.01.24
08:13 Uhr
0,013 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
29.01.2024 | 12:38
PMD Device Solutions: PMD Announces New ISIN Code and Timetable for Reverse Split of Shares

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / PMD Device Solutions (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0) In connection with the reverse share split, whereby 128 shares are combined into one (1) new share, PMDS will receive a new ISIN code.

The last day of trading in PMD's share before the reverse share split is 30 January 2024 and the first day of trading in combined shares is 31 January 2024. PMD's share price will thus reflect the effect of the reverse share split as of 31 January 2024.

In connection with the reverse split, the PMD share (PMDS) will change its ISIN code as of 31 January 2024. The new ISIN code for PMD's share is SE0021513645.

Shareholders will automatically receive a new, lower number of shares in proportion to their holding on the record date of 1 February 2024. Shareholders whose holding of shares on the record date is not evenly divisible by 128 will receive shares free of charge in order to make the holding evenly divisible by 128. Provision of shares will be made through Euroclear Sweden AB, without any further action being required by shareholders.

Information about PMDS

PMD Device Solutions AB develops and sells medical products for respiratory monitoring in both the hospital and homecare setting. Its primary product is RespiraSense, a solution used for monitoring respiratory rate to support the detection of patient deterioration early and to avoid preventable respiratory failure and adverse patient outcomes. RespiraSense is, to the Company's knowledge, the world's only continuous, motion-tolerant respiratory rate monitor delivering class-leading reliability in measuring respiratory rate. RespiraSense is a novel technology that is commercialised in Europe, the UK, and FDA cleared in the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (STO: PMDS).

For additional information, please contact

Myles Murray, CEO
Phone: +353 86 887 4994
E-mail: myles@pmd-solutions.com & for general enquiries investor.relations@pmd-solutions.com
The Company's Certified Adviser is Redeye.

Attachments

PMD announces new ISIN code and timetable for reverse split of shares

SOURCE: PMD Device Solutions



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
