

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Trugolf, Inc. (TRUG) is up over 32% at $1.76. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (CCTG) is up over 30% at $5.09. Minim, Inc. (MINM) is up over 25% at $6.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is up over 17% at $462.27. NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NKGN) is up over 15% at $1.85. Akso Health Group (AHG) is up over 14% at $2.57. Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is up over 9% at $2.01. Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is up over 7% at $1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is up over 6% at $170.19. Snap Inc. (SNAP) is up over 6% at $16.85. Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) is up over 5% at $1.87. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) is up over 5% at $1.35.



In the Red



GRI Bio, Inc. (GRI) is down over 22% at $1.52. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) is down over 10% at $56.63. Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is down over 8% at $232.98. Cingulate Inc. (CING) is down over 8% at $3.06. Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) is down over 8% at $2.85. FibroBiologics, Inc. (FBLG) is down over 6% at $16.58. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is down over 5% at $8.23.



