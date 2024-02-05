Apollon Formularies Plc - Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

5 February 2024

Apollon Formularies Plc

("Apollon" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

Apollon Formularies plc (AQSE: APOL), a UK based international pharmaceutical company trading on the Aquis Growth Market Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that the Company has issued 18,000,000 Ordinary Shares in, in lieu of cash, in settlement of fees at a deemed price of £0.001 per share for a total value of £18,000.

Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Growth Market and admission to trading is expected in the new Ordinary Shares on or about 8 February 2024.

Following this issue, the Company has 789,191,266 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 789,191,266 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About Apollon and Apollon Jamaica

Apollon Formularies plc is an international medical cannabis and medicinal mushroom pharmaceutical company headquartered in the United Kingdom. Apollon Formularies Jamaica Limited is a pharmaceutical company incorporated and operating in the Commonwealth of Jamaica since 2016. Apollon Jamaica is licensed by the Jamaican government's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) to cultivate (R&D), perform research and development, process, and sell medical cannabis therapeutic products that include legal medical cannabis to treat various illnesses under medical supervision.