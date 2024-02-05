

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (HIK.L, HKMPY, HKMPF) announced Monday the launch of COMBOGESIC IV (acetaminophen and ibuprofen) injection in the US.



COMBOGESIC IV is an intravenous, opioid-free pain relief medicine that is a combination of 1,000 mg of acetaminophen and 300 mg of ibuprofen, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug or NSAID.



The drug was approved by the US FDA in October 2023 for use in adults where an intravenous route of administration is considered clinically necessary for the relief of mild to moderate pain, as well as the management of moderate to severe pain as an adjunct to opioid analgesics.



In a Phase 3 clinical trial, COMBOGESIC IV provided more than double the pain relief than that of acetaminophen IV and ibuprofen IV alone, the company noted.



Hikma in 2021 signed an exclusive license and distribution agreement with AFT Pharmaceuticals for the commercialization of COMBOGESIC IV in the US.



COMBOGESIC IV is licensed in over 100 countries and marketed in over 20 countries under the trade name of MAXIGESIC IV outside of the United States.



Bill Larkins, President of Injectables, Hikma, said, 'The approval of COMBOGESIC IV is an important step in providing hospitals and health care providers in the US with an alternative treatment option for managing patients' pain. This is another example of how we continue to expand our portfolio of critical medicines and we are pleased to make this important new treatment option available for patients, helping to put better health within reach, every day.'



In London, Hikma shares were trading at 1,899.50 pence, up 1.20 percent.



