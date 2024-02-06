4basebio Plc - Exercise of Options

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

6 February 2024

4basebio plc



("4babsebio" or the "Company")



Exercise of Options

Cambridge, UK, 6 February 2024 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation driven biotechnology company enabling and accelerating development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant synthetic DNA products and non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform, announces that, on 2 February 2024, it received notification from an employee to exercise EMI options over 9,000 ordinary shares ("New Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an exercise price of £3.65 pence per share for total proceeds of £32,850.

Admission to AIM

Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on or around 9 February 2024. The New Ordinary Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after Admission and will otherwise rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 12,805,208. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights will be 12,805,208. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.

For further enquiries, please contact: