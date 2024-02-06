AI/ML Innovations Inc. Unveils Micropayment Pilot Program in Collaboration With TODAQ Micro and Health Gauge Biometrics

Highlights:

Affordable and convenient healthcare access through the potential of micropayments

Simplifying healthcare transactions with a new standard for seamlessness and security

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2024 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, reports that it has received the following press release from its majority-owned subsidiary, Health Gauge Inc.:

Health Gauge Inc. announced the launch of a Pilot Program leveraging the newly released Micropayment Platform developed by TODAQ Micro. In collaboration with multiple micropayments participants such as CIBC and Google, Health Gauge Inc. aims to lead the integration of micropayments in healthcare. The inaugural program focuses on utilizing micropayments to access Blood Pressure Measurements through Health Gauge's patented, AI-powered Biometrics Platform.

Micropayments in healthcare represent a novel alternative, offering users convenient accessibility to healthcare services while employing their own, vital biometric information. This innovative approach allows users to seamlessly access real-time data from Health Gauge's Neural Networks by making small, secure transactions with a single tap. The benefits are two-fold - users gain instant access to personalized health insights, while the micropayment model ensures affordable care and sustainable funding for the continuous improvement and expansion of health tech solutions.

CEO of AI/ML Innovations Inc., Paul Duffy, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, stating, "Our commitment to advancing healthcare through technology is at the core of AI/ML Innovations Inc. With the launch of this pioneering Pilot Program, we are not only enabling seamless access to actionable health data but also fostering a sustainable ecosystem that drives innovation and progress in the health tech industry."

Hassan Khan, Co-founder and CEO of TODAQ Micro, shared his perspective on the collaboration, saying, "TODAQ Micro is proud to be part of this innovative initiative alongside AI/ML Innovations Inc. Our micropayment solution is designed to empower innovative applications, and we believe that the healthcare sector can significantly benefit from micropayments, unlocking new possibilities and improving patient outcomes."



About TODAQ https://todaq.net/

TODAQ Micro is a leading deeptech innovator in micropayment solutions. Its TAPPTM product enables secure, efficient microtransactions without need of registration, login, or subscription lock in. TODAQ Micro collaborates with diverse industries in critical services like healthcare and education, as well as for publishing, sports, media and entertainment to enable new business models and enhance user experiences.



About Health Gauge https://www.healthgauge.com/

Health Gauge, a majority-owned subsidiary of AI/ML Innovations Inc., is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare through the power of Health Intelligence. With a commitment to leveraging technology for human well-being, Health Gauge provides cutting-edge solutions for personalized health insights.



About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

