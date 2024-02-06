GCL System Integration (GCL SI), Trina Solar, and Risen Energy have all announced significant increases in revenue and net profit for 2023. GCL System Integration (GCL SI) said it expects a significant increase in revenue and net profit for 2023. It projects a revenue range of CNY 15.5 billion ($2.18 billion) to CNY 17 billion, up 85.6% to 109% year on year, and an anticipated net profit of CNY 150 million to CNY 220 million, up 152.9% to 270.9% from the preceding 12-month period. It said this growth was driven by higher PV module shipments, better production, strong sales, and solid profitability ...

