

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) was found liable for defamation by a jury in the case before the District Court in the State of Oklahoma. Gannett was named as a defendant in a lawsuit titled 'Scott O. Sapulpa v. Gannett' in the Court. The jury awarded the plaintiff actual damages of $5 million.



The jury also found in favor of the plaintiff on claims of actual malice and intentional infliction of emotional distress, awarding him $20 million in punitive damages.



Gannett expresses disappointment with the verdict, as no credible evidence was presented to the jury that The Oklahoman acted with any awareness that what was reported was false or with any intention to harm the plaintiff in this case. Gannett believes that the jury verdict resulted from errors in the way the Court administered the case and a flawed trial process.



Gannett plans to seek appellate review of the case.



Any damages awarded, if applicable, would be covered by insurance, and Gannett does not expect a material impact on its financials or liquidity, the company said.



