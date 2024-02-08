AI/ML Innovations Inc. Presents A Fireside Chat and a Company Update

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, presents a fireside chat with Paul Duffy, CEO of AI/ML Innovations Inc., and Hassan Kham, Co-Founder and CEO of TODAQ, where they discuss major company progress with MicroPay partnership a revolutionary business venture that solves the problem of providing access to services and an efficient pay as you go manner that can be done with just one tap. Paul Duffy explains how these micropayments are "…an enabler for both social good and economic good."

Following the fireside chat is a corporate update with Paul Duffy focusing on the Pulse Whisperer and the company's Long Covid Pilot Program.

To view the Fireside chat, click here: https://youtu.be/KQMiL6CKhLY

To view the Corporate update, click here: https://youtu.be/8r7BVB_tTTc

About TODAQ https://todaq.net/

TODAQ Micro is a leading deeptech innovator in micropayment solutions. Its TAPPTM product enables secure, efficient microtransactions without need of registration, login, or subscription lock in. TODAQ Micro collaborates with diverse industries in critical services like healthcare and education, as well as for publishing, sports, media and entertainment to enable new business models and enhance user experiences.

About Health Gauge https://www.healthgauge.com/

Health Gauge, a majority-owned subsidiary of AI/ML Innovations Inc., is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare through the power of Health Intelligence. With a commitment to leveraging technology for human well-being, Health Gauge provides cutting-edge solutions for personalized health insights.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

