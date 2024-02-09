

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui Fudosan Co. (MTSFY.PK) reported that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent increased to 166.4 billion yen from 147.1 billion yen, prior year. Operating income increased to 245.2 billion yen from 213.3 billion yen. For the nine month period, revenues from operations increased to 1.70 trillion yen from 1.63 trillion yen, a year ago.



For fiscal 2023, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of parent of 220.0 billion yen, revised from prior guidance of 215.0 billion yen.



The company has decided to revise the annual dividend forecast upward by 2.00 yen from 70.00 yen to 72.00 yen. The year-end dividend forecast was also revised upward by 2.00 yen from 35.00 yen to 37.00 yen.



