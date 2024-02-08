SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Net revenues for the fourth quarter were $89.5 million, down 29 percent compared to the prior quarter and down 28 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $14.3 million or $0.25 per diluted share compared to $0.34 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $0.40 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022.
For the full year, net revenues were $444.5 million, compared to $651.1 million in the prior year. Full-year GAAP net income was $55.7 million or $0.97 per diluted share compared to $2.93 per diluted share in the prior year. Full-year cash flow from operations was $65.8 million.
In addition to its GAAP results, the company provided non-GAAP measures that for the fourth quarter of 2023 exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and the related tax effects. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $12.7 million or $0.22 per diluted share compared to $0.46 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $0.48 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year, non-GAAP net income was $74.5 million or $1.29 per diluted share compared to $3.29 per diluted share in the prior year. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results is included with the tables accompanying this press release.
Commented Balu Balakrishnan, chairman and CEO of Power Integrations: "Fourth-quarter revenues declined as expected, and we project first-quarter sales to be about flat sequentially due to continued soft demand and elevated supply-chain inventories. However, channel inventory fell significantly in the fourth quarter, and we expect a further reduction in the first quarter. Based on lower inventories and seasonal patterns we expect sequential revenue growth beginning in the June quarter. We also expect gross margin to rise in the June quarter driven by the dollar/yen exchange rate, higher manufacturing utilization and end-market mix."
During the fourth quarter Power Integrations repurchased 680 thousand shares of its common stock for $47.4 million. The company had $26.0 million remaining on its repurchase authorization as of December 31, 2023. Power Integrations paid a dividend of $0.20 per share on December 29, 2023, and will pay a dividend of $0.20 per share on March 29, 2024, to stockholders of record as of February 29, 2024.
Financial Outlook
The company issued the following forecast for the first quarter of 2024:
- Revenues are expected to be $90 million plus or minus $5 million.
- GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 51.5 percent; non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 52.5 percent. The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins is equally attributable to stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
- GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $49 million; non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $42.5 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to exclude about $6.5 million of stock-based compensation.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company's products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.
Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the company's consolidated financial statements, which are presented according to GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information that excludes stock-based compensation expenses recorded under ASC 718-10, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net other operating expenses of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 stemming from a patent-litigation settlement and an offsetting recovery from the liquidation of SemiSouth Laboratories, and the tax effects of these items. The company uses these measures in its financial and operational decision-making and, with respect to one measure, in setting performance targets for compensation purposes. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures offer important analytical tools to help investors understand its operating results, and to facilitate comparability with the results of companies that provide similar measures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. For example, stock-based compensation is an important component of the company's compensation mix and will continue to result in significant expenses in the company's GAAP results for the foreseeable future but is not reflected in the non-GAAP measures. Also, other companies, including companies in Power Integrations' industry, may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures are attached to this press release.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The above statements regarding the company's forecast for its first-quarter financial performance, sequential growth beginning in the second quarter, channel inventory trends and rising gross margins over the course of the year are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the company's ability to supply products and its ability to conduct other aspects of its business such as competing for new design wins; changes in global economic and geopolitical conditions, including such factors as inflation, armed conflicts and trade negotiations, which may impact the level of demand for the company's products; potential changes and shifts in customer demand away from end products that utilize the company's integrated circuits to end products that do not incorporate the company's products; the effects of competition, which may cause the company's revenues to decrease or cause the company to decrease its selling prices for its products; unforeseen costs and expenses; and unfavorable fluctuations in component costs or operating expenses resulting from changes in commodity prices and/or exchange rates. In addition, new product introductions and design wins are subject to the risks and uncertainties that typically accompany development and delivery of complex technologies to the marketplace, including product development delays and defects and market acceptance of the new products. These and other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are more fully explained under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 7, 2023. The company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
|POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
|NET REVENUES
$
89,507
$
125,511
$
124,770
$
444,538
$
651,138
|COST OF REVENUES
43,299
59,566
57,416
215,582
284,231
|GROSS PROFIT
46,208
65,945
67,354
228,956
366,907
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Research and development
23,505
24,064
23,504
96,067
93,894
|Sales and marketing
15,472
16,224
15,493
64,598
62,333
|General and administrative
8,282
7,945
7,465
33,232
28,897
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
-
-
-
-
241
|Other operating expenses, net
-
-
-
-
1,130
|Total operating expenses
47,259
48,233
46,462
193,897
186,495
|INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
(1,051
)
17,712
20,892
35,059
180,412
|OTHER INCOME
3,282
3,138
785
10,848
3,014
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,231
20,850
21,677
45,907
183,426
|PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES
(12,040
)
1,054
(1,138
)
(9,828
)
12,575
|NET INCOME
$
14,271
$
19,796
$
22,815
$
55,735
$
170,851
|EARNINGS PER SHARE:
|Basic
$
0.25
$
0.34
$
0.40
$
0.97
$
2.96
|Diluted
$
0.25
$
0.34
$
0.40
$
0.97
$
2.93
|SHARES USED IN PER-SHARE CALCULATION:
|Basic
56,937
57,383
57,094
57,195
57,801
|Diluted
57,272
57,741
57,535
57,622
58,371
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
|Stock-based compensation expenses included in:
|Cost of revenues
$
499
$
446
$
405
$
1,692
$
1,132
|Research and development
2,947
2,895
2,716
10,939
10,428
|Sales and marketing
1,827
1,787
1,643
6,888
6,035
|General and administrative
2,230
1,777
1,890
9,009
4,769
|Total stock-based compensation expense
$
7,503
$
6,905
$
6,654
$
28,528
$
22,364
|Cost of revenues includes:
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
$
482
$
482
$
482
$
1,928
$
1,928
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|REVENUE MIX BY END MARKET
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
|Communications
27
%
32
%
23
%
29
%
21
%
|Computer
9
%
10
%
12
%
12
%
10
%
|Consumer
29
%
26
%
26
%
27
%
33
%
|Industrial
35
%
32
%
39
%
32
%
36
%
|POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP RESULTS
|(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT
|GAAP gross profit
$
46,208
$
65,945
$
67,354
$
228,956
$
366,907
|GAAP gross margin
51.6
%
52.5
%
54.0
%
51.5
%
56.3
%
|Stock-based compensation included in cost of revenues
499
446
405
1,692
1,132
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
482
482
482
1,928
1,928
|Non-GAAP gross profit
$
47,189
$
66,873
$
68,241
$
232,576
$
369,967
|Non-GAAP gross margin
52.7
%
53.3
%
54.7
%
52.3
%
56.8
%
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|GAAP operating expenses
$
47,259
$
48,233
$
46,462
$
193,897
$
186,495
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense included in operating expenses
|Research and development
2,947
2,895
2,716
10,939
10,428
|Sales and marketing
1,827
1,787
1,643
6,888
6,035
|General and administrative
2,230
1,777
1,890
9,009
4,769
|Total
7,004
6,459
6,249
26,836
21,232
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
-
-
-
-
241
|Other operating expenses, net
-
-
-
-
1,130
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
40,255
$
41,774
$
40,213
$
167,061
$
163,892
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|GAAP income (loss) from operations
$
(1,051
)
$
17,712
$
20,892
$
35,059
$
180,412
|GAAP operating margin
-1.2
%
14.1
%
16.7
%
7.9
%
27.7
%
|Add: Total stock-based compensation
7,503
6,905
6,654
28,528
22,364
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
482
482
482
1,928
2,169
|Other operating expenses, net
-
-
-
-
1,130
|Non-GAAP income from operations
$
6,934
$
25,099
$
28,028
$
65,515
$
206,075
|Non-GAAP operating margin
7.7
%
20.0
%
22.5
%
14.7
%
31.6
%
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|RECONCILIATION OF PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes
$
(12,040
)
$
1,054
$
(1,138
)
$
(9,828
)
$
12,575
|GAAP effective tax rate
-539.7
%
5.1
%
-5.2
%
-21.4
%
6.9
%
|Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results
(9,556
)
(580
)
(2,085
)
(11,653
)
(4,582
)
|Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes
$
(2,484
)
$
1,634
$
947
$
1,825
$
17,157
|Non-GAAP effective tax rate
-24.3
%
5.8
%
3.3
%
2.4
%
8.2
%
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (DILUTED)
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|GAAP net income
$
14,271
$
19,796
$
22,815
$
55,735
$
170,851
|Adjustments to GAAP net income
|Stock-based compensation
7,503
6,905
6,654
28,528
22,364
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
482
482
482
1,928
2,169
|Other operating expenses, net
-
-
-
-
1,130
|Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results
(9,556
)
(580
)
(2,085
)
(11,653
)
(4,582
)
|Non-GAAP net income
$
12,700
$
26,603
$
27,866
$
74,538
$
191,932
|Average shares outstanding for calculation of non-GAAP net income per share (diluted)
57,272
57,741
57,535
57,622
58,371
|Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted)
$
0.22
$
0.46
$
0.48
$
1.29
$
3.29
|GAAP net income per share (diluted)
$
0.25
$
0.34
$
0.40
$
0.97
$
2.93
|POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
63,929
$
94,743
$
105,372
|Short-term marketable securities
247,640
261,896
248,441
|Accounts receivable, net
14,674
28,539
20,836
|Inventories
163,164
150,246
135,420
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
22,193
20,692
15,004
|Total current assets
511,600
556,116
525,073
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net
164,213
166,391
176,681
|INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net
4,424
4,967
6,597
|GOODWILL
91,849
91,849
91,849
|DEFERRED TAX ASSETS
28,325
28,943
19,034
|OTHER ASSETS
19,457
17,224
20,862
|Total assets
$
819,868
$
865,490
$
840,096
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
$
26,390
$
28,553
$
30,088
|Accrued payroll and related expenses
13,551
13,778
14,778
|Taxes payable
1,016
774
938
|Other accrued liabilities
7,910
10,316
12,572
|Total current liabilities
48,867
53,421
58,376
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Income taxes payable
6,244
16,724
15,757
|Other liabilities
12,516
10,288
10,747
|Total liabilities
67,627
80,433
84,880
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock
23
23
24
|Additional paid-in capital
-
19,429
-
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,462
)
(5,730
)
(7,344
)
|Retained earnings
753,680
771,335
762,536
|Total stockholders' equity
752,241
785,057
755,216
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
819,868
$
865,490
$
840,096
|POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|December 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
$
14,271
$
19,796
$
22,815
$
55,735
$
170,851
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation
8,887
8,663
8,875
35,203
34,930
|Amortization of intangible assets
543
544
544
2,173
2,415
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
14
64
209
100
1,371
|Stock-based compensation expense
7,503
6,905
6,654
28,528
22,364
|Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on marketable securities
(497
)
(273
)
654
(351
)
3,292
|Deferred income taxes
705
(7,170
)
4,824
(9,247
)
(2,566
)
|Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable allowance for credit losses
-
-
-
(454
)
690
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
13,865
3,538
(4,761
)
6,616
19,867
|Inventories
(12,918
)
(505
)
(15,328
)
(27,744
)
(36,154
)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
(346
)
6,404
(1,085
)
(1,183
)
7,343
|Accounts payable
(2,553
)
(11,695
)
2,038
(5,435
)
(3,836
)
|Taxes payable and other accrued liabilities
(13,207
)
455
(1,341
)
(18,182
)
(5,224
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
16,267
26,726
24,098
65,759
215,343
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property and equipment
(6,143
)
(7,530
)
(5,767
)
(20,884
)
(39,211
)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
-
-
-
-
1,202
|Purchases of marketable securities
(18,196
)
(62,205
)
(28,576
)
(191,211
)
(55,820
)
|Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities
36,045
63,256
11,151
197,942
172,165
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
11,706
(6,479
)
(23,192
)
(14,153
)
78,336
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
-
3,139
-
6,237
6,162
|Repurchase of common stock
(47,444
)
(1,835
)
(18,745
)
(55,278
)
(311,094
)
|Payments of dividends to stockholders
(11,343
)
(10,904
)
(10,263
)
(44,008
)
(41,492
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
(58,787
)
(9,600
)
(29,008
)
(93,049
)
(346,424
)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(30,814
)
10,647
(28,102
)
(41,443
)
(52,745
)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
94,743
84,096
133,474
105,372
158,117
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$
63,929
$
94,743
$
105,372
$
63,929
$
105,372
