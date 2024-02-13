DJ ROCTOOL: Reserved Capital increase of 2MEUR in favor of the ENRX GROUP

ROCTOOL ROCTOOL: Reserved Capital increase of 2MEUR in favor of the ENRX GROUP 13-Feb-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Le Bourget-du-Lac, 13th February 2024 - 5:45pm CET Reserved Capital increase of 2MEUR in favor of the ENRX GROUP . Confirmed strengthening of partnership with ENRX . Creation of an international player dedicated to the energy transition of high-tech industries. Roctool (Euronext Growth - FR0010523167 - ALROC), specialists in mold heating and cooling technologies for plastics and composites, announced today that the ENRX Group has become a shareholder. The Company's Board of Directors decided to issue 1,111,111 new shares to the ENRX Group at a unit price of 1.80EUR (of which 0.20EUR par value and 1.60EUR issue premium), representing a capital increase of 2EUR million. Building on a close relationship for over ten years, this deepening of the strategic partnership initiated on September 19th, 2023, reflects the conviction of both players that Roctool's high level of technological performance and innovation combined with the ENRX Group's commercial strength, induction know-how in numerous fields and exceptional market knowledge have the capacity to create a key market player. This new step is a powerful acceleration for the deployment of Roctool's technology, as well as reinforcing the added value of the ENRX Group's offering in support of the energy transition of cutting-edge industries. Starting in the first half of 2024, Roctool technology will be installed at two ENRX sites (in Shanghai and Detroit) to organize molding demonstrations and will be present at major international trade shows such as JEC (composites show in Paris) and NPE (plastics show in the USA). As part of the transaction, ENRX Group will join the Company's Board of Directors. Bjorn Eldar Petersen, CEO of ENRX, comments: "Since we signed our partnership agreement last September, accelerating our strategic partnership has been a matter of course. Our teams are already working closely together in Europe, Asia and America to develop synergies and reinforce the deployment of induction technology for molding. Our systems, featuring Roctool technologies, respond to the priorities of both our companies: eco-responsibility and efficiency. Our expertise in induction technology, which has become a must in terms of energy savings and is one of ENRX Group's spearheads, will enable Roctool to deploy its technology in a wide range of fields." Mathieu Boulanger, CEO of Roctool, comments: "This operation has met with the approval of all the parties involved. It's a great day for Roctool, which today seals the strategic partnership we've been looking for to support our growth, the continuous improvement of our solutions, the acceleration of our product marketing and our international deployment. Much more than a simple acquisition of a stake, we are now moving forward alongside a recognized player in the sector, who will give us the benefit of its know-how and reputation, and who shares our sustainable approach. Every day, we work to produce more environmentally friendly plastic parts and, above all, to eliminate paints, at a time when manufacturers are increasingly looking for cutting-edge systems and services to meet their tool heating needs, we offer some of the most innovative solutions, in the service of performance, eco-responsibility and product quality". Terms and conditions of the transaction The capital increase of 1,999,999.80 euros, including additional paid-in capital, was carried out by issuing 1,111,111 new shares, without pre-emptive rights and without a priority subscription period, by way of a capital increase reserved for the ENRX GROUP as in accordance with the 1st and 2nd resolutions of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of February 13, 2024. The newly issued shares will be assimilated to existing shares and will be listed on Euronext Growth on the same quotation line (ISIN code: FR0010523167 - mnemonic code: ALROC). Settlement-delivery and admission to trading of the new shares on Euronext Growth are scheduled for Thursday February 15, 2024. Pursuant to (i) Article 1.4 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, as amended, (ii) Articles L. 411-2, 1° and L. 411-2-1, 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code and (iii) Articles 211-2, I and 211-3 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), the Transaction will not give rise to the preparation of a prospectus subject to approval by the AMF. This press release does not constitute a prospectus under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, as amended, or a public offering. Impact of the transaction on the shareholder base Roctool's share capital will be made up of 5,681,896 shares following settlement/delivery. For information, a shareholder holding 1% of the capital before the transaction will hold 0.80% after the transaction (non-diluted basis). Operation Partners Roctool was advised by SwissLife Banque Privée (financial advisor), Salès, Testu, Hill, Henry-Gaboriau & Associés (legal advisor) and Aelyon Advisors (financial communications). Next publication: annual results in April 2024 Contact press / Investor relations Aelyon advisors Valentine Boivin +33 1 75 77 54 65 roctool@aelyonadvisors.com About Roctool: Roctool, specializes in rapid heat and cool technologies for plastic injection and composite molding. The processes developed by Roctool are in production in the following industries: automotive, electronics, consumer products, renewable energy, beauty packaging and medical. Roctool is an induction molding technology, working with plastic and composite including recycled materials. Roctool offers Engineering services, induction generators, tooling hardware and on-site support to manufacturers around the globe. Roctool technologies are well known for removing secondary operations which enable manufacturers to reduce the overall cost of the parts produced, as well as their environmental impact. Headquarters are found in Le Bourget-du-Lac (France), Roctool is present in the USA, China, Japan and Germany. For more information: www.roctool.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20240213_PR_Roctool_ENRX_ENG =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: ROCTOOL Savoie Technolac Modul R 73370 LE BOURGET DU LAC France Internet: www.roctool.com ISIN: FR0010523167 Euronext Ticker: ALROC AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 