Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) (the "Company" or "Intellabridge"), a financial technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Bruce Mann to the Board of Directors and Audit Committee, effective February 14, 2024.

Bruce Mann brings a wealth of expertise and experience in investor relations, corporate finance, accounting, and communications to Intellabridge. With a track record of excellence and recognition as an award winning international professional, Mr. Mann is poised to make significant contributions to the company's strategic direction and governance.

Mr. Mann is a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, bringing a unique perspective to Intellabridge's operations. He holds esteemed credentials, including CPA (Certified Public Accountant), CMA (Certified Management Accountant), and MBA (Master of Business Administration), further underscoring his qualifications for this role. Prior to joining Intellabridge, Mr. Mann served in various leadership capacities, demonstrating his dedication to driving organizational success and fostering positive stakeholder relationships. In addition to his professional achievement, Mr. Mann is an active volunteer, reflecting his commitment to making a difference beyond the boardroom.

Mr. Mann has over 35 years experience serving in senior executive roles, including ZYUS Life Sciences Corp. Hydro One Limited, Rogers Communications Inc., MetroNet Communications Corp., and US West Inc. and US West Media One Group.

"As Intellabridge navigates through a critical phase in its early stage of growth, it is important to have resourceful investor relations and capital markets expertise. We're thrilled to welcome Bruce as a new independent Director to the Board of Intellabridge and confident that his exceptional background and experience will provide valuable guidance for the company," said John Eagleton, Intellabridge Technology Corporation CEO.

Mr. Mann expressed enthusiasm about joining Intellabridge and contributing to its future growth and success. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise and experience to support the company's strategic objectives and create long-term value for shareholders," said Mr. Mann.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a financial technology company in the business of impact finance with a mission to make every financial transaction to have a positive impact. Intellabridge's Karma Card impact finance product allows customers to generate cashback from financial transactions and makes it easy for customers to donate their cashback to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Intellabridge offers progressive web applications providing customers with cashback debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay and automated donation systems.

For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

For more information on the Karma impact finance product, visit www.getkarmacard.com.

