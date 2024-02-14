Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: 2.000% Umsatzsteigerung
Henkel: Breaking Stigmas About STEM

By Jenny Schiavone, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Americas

Originally published by EducationWeek on edweek.org

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Creating opportunities to inspire creativity among different groups of students at an early age can help sustain interest in STEM at higher levels with the potential to influence career paths.

At Henkel, a manufacturer of consumer and industrial brands, such as Dial® soap and all® laundry detergent, we see this challenge as an opportunity to bring to life our company purpose: pioneers at heart for the good of generations. One way we live this is demonstrated in Henkel's STEM education program, Henkel Researchers' World, which is on a mission to introduce elementary-school-aged children to the world of science. Taking a holistic approach towards teaching and learning, Henkel Researchers' World has been putting children into the role and workplace of actual researchers since it was established in 2011.

Continue reading here

Photo provided by Henkel

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

