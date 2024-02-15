Entergy Corporation: Entergy Employees Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Fight Food Insecurity in Our Communities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Entergy Corporation

Recently, Entergy employees came together to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by participating in a series of events across our service areas to support our communities in need. With a shared commitment to giving back, our employees joined forces with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Healthy and packed 200,000 meals that will be distributed to Louisiana families struggling with food insecurity. This collective effort not only allowed us to achieve our goal of assisting our customers, neighbors and families in need but also had a significant impact on addressing hunger in Louisiana.

"According to the most recent research from the ALICE project, more than 50 percent of Louisiana households are unable to afford a basic household survival budget. This means that families who are struggling to pay rent, utilities and other bills find themselves unable to afford healthy, nutritious meals," said Patty Riddlebarger, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Entergy. "Entergy is committed to addressing food insecurity in our communities, and we are proud to honor Dr. King by joining with our community partners and Blue Cross for service days statewide."?

In addition, Entergy Mississippi teamed up with Boss Lady Workforce Transportation in celebration of Dr. King's legacy and handed out energy efficiency kits to over 400 of our customers designed to lower energy usage and save money on bills.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" At Entergy, we believe that by coming together as a community, we can create positive change and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

For the eighth year in a row, we are honored to have been named a 2023 honoree of The Civic 50, Points of Light's prestigious annual list recognizing the top community-minded companies in the United States. This recognition is a testament to the commitment and passion of our employees who continuously strive to make a difference in the lives of our customers and neighbors in need.

