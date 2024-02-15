

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) Google has partnered with the non-profit Environmental Defense Fund or EDF to launch MethaneSAT, a new-generation satellite that aims to identify sources of methane gas worldwide.



The satellite will orbit the planet at a distance of 300 miles, circling the Earth 15 times every day, and is set to launch in March via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.



With Google's computational power and expertise in artificial intelligence, the collaboration seeks to map methane pollution and oil and gas infrastructure from space by analyzing extensive data to pinpoint methane emission sources.



Google is utilizing AI to map oil and gas infrastructure, which will be used to create a comprehensive global map of pollution sources.



The data from MethaneSAT will be accessible to researchers and policymakers through MethaneSAT's website and Google Earth Engine, the company's cloud-based geospatial data platforms.



Methane leaks from various sources like wells, pipelines, gas appliances, landfills, and livestock contribute significantly to pollution. MethaneSAT is a pivotal initiative supported by prominent entities like the Bezos Earth Fund and the New Zealand Space Agency.



Google's involvement in creating detailed maps of methane pollution and fossil fuel infrastructure signifies a significant step in combating emissions. By leveraging AI capabilities similar to those used in Google Maps, the company intends to track and prevent methane leaks effectively.



The satellite is expected to provide crucial data on global methane emissions, which will aid in policy-making and research efforts.



