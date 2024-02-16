Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EERD | ISIN: SE0020179158 | Ticker-Symbol: 3MB0
Frankfurt
16.02.24
08:06 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOODBYE KANSAS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOODBYE KANSAS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2024 | 15:34
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Goodbye Kansas Group AB is updated (80/24)

On October 25, 2023, Goodbye Kansas Group AB (the "Company") was given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the Company's financial position. 

Today, on February 16, 2024, the Company issued a press release with
information that the Company's current working capital is sufficient to cover
the company's capital needs up to and including mid-March 2024. 

The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given
observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position and if any other circumstance exists that results
in a substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its
financial instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares (GBK, ISIN code SE0020179158, order book ID
184183) and the warrants (GBK TO3, ISIN code SE0021149424, order book ID
319378) in Goodbye Kansas Group AB due to new financial circumstances. 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.