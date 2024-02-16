Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Goodbye Kansas Group AB is updated (80/24)

On October 25, 2023, Goodbye Kansas Group AB (the "Company") was given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. Today, on February 16, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company's current working capital is sufficient to cover the company's capital needs up to and including mid-March 2024. The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position and if any other circumstance exists that results in a substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares (GBK, ISIN code SE0020179158, order book ID 184183) and the warrants (GBK TO3, ISIN code SE0021149424, order book ID 319378) in Goodbye Kansas Group AB due to new financial circumstances. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.