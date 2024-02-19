

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK), on Monday, announced an investment of over 50 million euros to build a new innovative plant in Singapore and revamp its existing facilities in Malta, New York, supplying high-purity nitrogen to GlobalFoundries. These Air Liquide projects will enable GlobalFoundries to benefit from higher energy efficiencies.



To bring significant energy efficiencies to GlobalFoundries, Air Liquide's new plant in Singapore is leveraging the Group's proprietary state-of-the-art designs, reducing the amount of electricity needed. The new plant is expected to be operational by 2026.



Additionally, Air Liquide has renewed its partnership to supply high-purity gases to GlobalFoundries' existing units at its Malta, New York site over the next 15 years. In this context, the units in New York will be upgraded via energy efficiency projects in order to support the site's efficiency and sustainability needs over this period.



