Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS), a supplier of Generative AI-Powered 3D models, is launching the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions of proprietary Artificial Intelligence algorithms. The company currently supplies 3D models for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce.





The initiative will be led by Hareesh Achi, Nextech3D.ai's Head of Product Operations. Hareesh Achi has worked at industry titans Microsoft & META for more than a decade. He has a deep-rooted understanding of big technology, coupled with extensive experience in building efficient, scalable and profitable technology operations and most recently led Meta's Reality Labs product data operations, where he led the expansion of scaled operations for Meta's Reality Labs product portfolio. Prior to that, Hareesh held a pivotal role at Microsoft, overseeing the multi-billion dollar Bing Ads operations.

Hareesh Achi commented, "I am thrilled about the exciting developments taking place at Nextech, where we are harnessing the power of our advanced AI technology stack to create innovative 3D GPT tools that significantly enhance productivity and make it easy to create 3D environments that complement the growth of augmented reality and virtual reality marketplaces. In addition to this, we are dedicated to sharing our extensive 3D expertise with both clients and partners alike. It brings me great joy to anticipate the diverse array of 3D creators who will be able to leverage our cutting-edge technology, empowering them to craft extraordinary 3D experiences. This is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of technology and 3D design with AI and GPT tools."

The shares are trading at $0.17 on the CSE. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.NextechAR.com, contact Evan Gappelberg, CEO, at 866-274-8493. For Investor Relations, contact Julia Viola by email at investor.relations@NextechAR.com.

