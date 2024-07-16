Nextech3D.ai Selected as Amazon 3D Model External Content Provider

Company is positioned for growth with its Patented High-Margin Generative AI Powered 3D Modeling Technology at scale and AI Photography Studio for ecommerce

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a leading generative AI-powered 3D modeling technology company for major e-commerce entities, proudly announces its certification as a Certified 3D Model External Content Provider (ECP) for Amazon. This prestigious designation underscores Nextech3D.AI's exceptional technical proficiency and leadership in the realm of 3D platforms. Amazon listings with 3D models have seen a 2X improvement in purchase conversion on average according to a 2022 report from Amazon themselves . This high ROI is driving more sellers to adopt 3D models and now as a 3D Model External Content Provider (ECP) for Amazon the company is strategically positioned in a significant growth opportunity.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.AI, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Amazon stands as the cornerstone of e-commerce, and we are deeply honored and proud to serve as an Amazon 3D Model External Content Provider (ECP). By embracing 3D technology, Amazon continues to define the benchmark for the next generation of e-commerce experiences, and we are thrilled to contribute to this evolution."

He added, "Over the past five years, Nextech3D.AI has delivered nearly 100,000 3D models and millions of AR experiences to hundreds of customers. We remain steadfast in our commitment to lead the digital commerce evolution through our advanced 3D and AI modeling technologies."

Nextech's patents in the 3D model generation from 2D and CAD images (2D to 3D, CAD to 3D) enables it to scale 3D model creation and now allows Amazon sellers to publish those 3D models to Amazon's stores all through one platform and one team. As an Amazon 3D model External Content Provider (ECP), Nextech3D.ai is now offering its 3D modeling solutions to Amazon's expansive marketplace that are currently selling products in Amazon stores.

Key Features of Nextech3D.ai's 3D-Platform Offering:

Seamless 3D Model Creation: Bring your 2D and CAD files to our platform, and Nextech3d.ai will build accurate 3D models at scale.

AI-Driven 3D Texturing: Enhance 3D models with realistic textures using text prompt or from an Image and apply textures to your 3D models.

2D Photo Renders from 3D Models: Generate high-quality 2D images from 3D models for versatile use. Increased ROI from your 3D models, no more costly photoshoots.

Compliance and Publishing: Provide your existing 3D models, and we ensure they meet Amazon's standards and publish them to your Amazon product pages.

Nextech3D.ai is excited to bring these innovative solutions to e-commerce brands and Amazon sellers, helping them leverage the power of 3D and AR to enhance their product listings on Amazon.

Popular categories for 3D models in Amazon's stores include : - Home, - Garden & Tools - Home Decor - Furniture - Kitchen & Dining - Bed & Bath, - Garden & Outdoor - Home Improvement - Handbags

About Nextech3D.ai Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for manufacturers with CAD files and for E-COMMERCE merchants. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology.

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

