Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagonist Therapeutics Reports Granting of Inducement Awards

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTGX) today reported that on February 15, 2024, it issued inducement awards to Sid Reddy, the Company's recently hired Vice President and Controller, in accordance with the terms of Mr. Reddy's employment offer letter. The awards were granted under the Protagonist Therapeutics Amended and Restated Inducement Plan, which was adopted May 29, 2018, and amended February 18, 2020 and February 15, 2022.

Mr. Reddy received options to purchase 25,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics common stock. The exercise price of the options is $28.23, which was the per-share closing price of Protagonist Therapeutics common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on February 15, 2024. The shares subject to the option vest over a four-year period, with 25 percent of the shares subject to the option vesting on the first anniversary of Mr. Reddy's date of hire and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over three years thereafter. The awards were approved by the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors and were granted as a material inducement to Mr. Reddy's entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) rusfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Protagonist scientists jointly discovered PN-235 (now known as JNJ-2113) as part of Protagonist's Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) collaboration with Johnson & Johnson and followed it through IND-enabling pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies, with Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for further clinical development. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 development program. The randomized portion of the Phase 2 REVIVE study was unblinded, showing positive results and is now complete, with an open-label extension underway. The global Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera is ongoing. Rusfertide will be co-developed and co-commercialized with Takeda pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Takeda entered into in January 2024. The agreement will be effective upon the termination or expiration of any applicable waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

