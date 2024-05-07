Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference and the Capital One 1st Annual Biotech/Biopharma Disruptors Event

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PTGX) today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference being held in New York City on May 13-14, 2024. Also, Dr. Patel will join a panel at the Capital One 1st Annual Biotech/Biopharma Disruptors Event being held in New York City on May 14, 2024.

Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference - May 13-14, 2024

Format: Fireside Chat

Day/Time: Monday, May 13 at 2:00-2:25 P.M. EDT

Location: New York Hilton Midtown, 1335 Avenue of the Americas, New York

Webcast: Link HERE

If you are interested in meeting with the Protagonist team during the conference, please reach out to your Citizens JMP representative. A replay of the fireside chat will be available for 90 days and published to the Events & Presentations section of the Protagonist corporate website: https://www.protagonist-inc.com/events-presentations.

Capital One 1st Annual Biotech/Biopharma Disruptors Event - May 14, 2024

Panel: New Potential Dermatology Treatments for Psoriasis, Urticaria, & Alopecia

Day/Time: Tuesday, May 14 at 2:45-3:45 P.M. EDT

Location: New York City

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) rusfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced Phase 3 stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Protagonist and JNJ scientists jointly discovered PN-235 (now known as JNJ-2113) as part of Protagonist's Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) collaboration with JNJ and followed it through IND-enabling pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies, with JNJ assuming responsibility for further clinical development. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 development program. The randomized portion of the Phase 2 REVIVE study has been successfully completed, and results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in February 2024. The open-label extension component of Phase 2 is ongoing, as is the global Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera. Rusfertide is being co-developed and co-commercialized with Takeda pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Takeda announced in January 2024.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

