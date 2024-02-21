

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle plc (TATE.L, TATYY.PK), on Wednesday, issued a trading statement for the three months ended 31 December 2023 and reported resilient performance amid challenging market conditions.



Revenue for the three months ended 31 December 2023 was 4% lower, mainly due to softer demand and phasing of orders into the fourth quarter



For the year ending 31 March 2024, in constant currency, the company expects to deliver revenue slightly lower than the prior year, and the EBITDA growth target remained unchanged at 7% - 9%. Further, the company continues to expect stronger profits from its minority holding in Primient.



