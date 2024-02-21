Trina Storage has developed a 4.07 MWh energy storage system featuring its in-house 306 Ah lithium iron phosphate battery cells, configured with 10 racks of four battery packs.Trina Storage, a unit of Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar, has released a new grid-scale energy storage system (ESS) with a capacity of 4.07 MWh. Its new Element 2 system features its in-house 306Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. Its maximum operating voltage range (DC) is rated at up to 1,500 V. "Elementa 2 is primed to meet market dynamic demands on capacity, safety & flexibility," said Trina Solar Executive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...