Mittwoch, 21.02.2024
Spekulationsfeuer neu entfacht! - Neues Allzeithoch?
WKN: 604843 | ISIN: DE0006048432 | Ticker-Symbol: HEN3
Xetra
21.02.24
17:35 Uhr
71,26 Euro
-0,20
-0,28 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESSWIRE
21.02.2024 | 19:02
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Henkel: Nurturing the Pioneering Spirit in Diverse Communities

Henkel is supporting communities through responsible business practices.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Henkel
Originally published by Fortune on brand-studio.fortune.com

As part of its longstanding commitment to education, especially STEM and science literacy, Henkel launched Henkel Researchers' World in partnership with a local university at its headquarters in Dusseldorf, Germany, in 2011. To date, the curriculum has reached more than 100,000 children worldwide and was designed to expose elementary school children to hands-on, interactive experiments and places them in the role of a researcher. In 2021, Henkel expanded its signature Henkel Researchers' World program significantly in North America.

Continue reading here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
