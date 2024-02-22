Bath & Body Works Named One of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Women" by Newsweek

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Bath & Body Works

Today Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Newsweek's ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women.

Newsweek partnered with data research firm Plant-A Insights for their second annual list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. For this large-scale study, the data firm?interviewed over 142,000 women employees in the U.S. and collected over 845,000 comprehensive company reviews. This study stands as one of the most extensive independent evaluations of workplace environments in America.

Brands included on the list were ranked based on their performance across various metrics crucial to women in the workforce including compensation, work-life?balance?and proactive management on?diversity.

Bath & Body Works has a strong record of female representation and leadership. Women make up 88% of the company's workforce and more than half serve in top leadership roles on their Executive Committee, which includes CEO Gina Boswell.

"We're proud to be recognized with this important distinction," says Kelie Charles, Chief Diversity Officer for Bath & Body Works. "We believe a culture where everyone feels a sense of belonging, has a chance to be heard and is valued and treated with respect makes us a smarter, stronger brand."

In addition to making Newsweek's ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women, Bath & Body Works recently has been recognized in several other ways including:

Best Managed Companies by the Wall Street Journal

America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces for Veterans by Newsweek

America's Greenest Companies by Newsweek

World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek

America's Best Workplaces for Women by Forbes

America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ individuals by Newsweek

Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek

Diversity in Business Award by Columbus Business First

Forbes List of America's Best Large Employers

Forbes List of America's Best Employers for Women

A Diversity First Top 50 Company by the Diversity Research Institute

For more information about Bath & Body Works' people and culture, visit bbwinc.com/people.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,840 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 450 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

Bath & Body Works announces its inclusion on Newsweek's ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View the original press release on accesswire.com