Trina Solar has announced its 2023 earnings results, while Autowell has secured a supply contract from Longi Green Energy. Trina Solar said its operating revenue hit CNY 113. 5 billion ($15. 8 billion) in 2023, up 33. 46% year on year, on a net profit attributable to shareholders of CNY 5. 6 billion, up 51. 12% from the preceding 12-month period. It said its earnings were driven by strong sales of TOPCon solar module products and its high-power 210 series PV products. It claimed that its N-type wafer production operations also helped it to reduce overall PV module product costs. Autowell said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...