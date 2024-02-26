

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Automaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA) on Monday said a multi-billion euro frame agreement has been reached with leasing and fleet management company Ayvens to sell up to 500,000 Vehicles across Europe by 2026.



As per the agreement, Ayvens' affiliates will buy the vehicles for its long-term leasing fleet across Europe. The company expects the first significant delivery volumes to begin in the first half of 2024.



The customers of Ayvens, which was formed in May 2023 when ALD Automotive acquired LeasePlan, will be offered brands including Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, and Vauxhall.



Deliveries to Ayvens will include a variety of vehicle classes, ranging from city cars to SUVs and vans with the latest software, infotainment and connectivity tech.



