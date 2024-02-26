Anzeige
Nurexone Biologic: Spektakuläre Story – spektakulärer Kursverlauf!
PR Newswire
26.02.2024 | 12:12
118 Leser



ChallengerX Plc - Director/PDMR Notification

ChallengerX Plc - Director/PDMR Notification

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

26 February 2024

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX", "CX" or the"Company")

Director/PDMR Notification

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameCity & Westminster Corporate Finance LLP (John May and Stuart Adam)
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirectors
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)NameChallengerX Plc
b)LEI984500A15FX570FFD891
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01

b)Nature of the transactionOrdinary share transfer from treasury for settlement of outstanding balances due to directors in satisfaction of an earlier agreement
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.00453,466,668
d)Aggregated information
  • - Aggregated volume
  • - Price
Aggregated volumePrice
3,466,668£15,600
e)Date of the transaction08/01/2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameLucas Caneda
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)NameChallengerX Plc
b)LEI984500A15FX570FFD891
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01

b)Nature of the transactionOrdinary share transfer from treasury for settlement of outstanding balances due to directors in satisfaction of an earlier agreement
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.00451,777,778
d)Aggregated information
  • - Aggregated volume
  • - Price
Aggregated volumePrice
1,777,778£8,000
e)Date of the transaction08/01/2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

ChallengerX plc
John May, Chairmanjmay@city-westminster.com
Stuart Adam, CFOsjadam@city-westminster.com
First Sentinel Corporate AQSE Corporate Adviser Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro+44 20 3855 5551

