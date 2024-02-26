ChallengerX Plc - Director/PDMR Notification
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26
26 February 2024
ChallengerX plc
("ChallengerX", "CX" or the"Company")
Director/PDMR Notification
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|City & Westminster Corporate Finance LLP (John May and Stuart Adam)
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|ChallengerX Plc
|b)
|LEI
|984500A15FX570FFD891
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Ordinary shares
ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Ordinary share transfer from treasury for settlement of outstanding balances due to directors in satisfaction of an earlier agreement
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.0045
|3,466,668
|d)
|Aggregated information
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|08/01/2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lucas Caneda
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|ChallengerX Plc
|b)
|LEI
|984500A15FX570FFD891
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
Ordinary shares
ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Ordinary share transfer from treasury for settlement of outstanding balances due to directors in satisfaction of an earlier agreement
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.0045
|1,777,778
|d)
|Aggregated information
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|08/01/2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
|ChallengerX plc
|John May, Chairman
|jmay@city-westminster.com
|Stuart Adam, CFO
|sjadam@city-westminster.com
|First Sentinel Corporate AQSE Corporate Adviser Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro
|+44 20 3855 5551