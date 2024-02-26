ChallengerX Plc - Director/PDMR Notification

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX", "CX" or the"Company")

Director/PDMR Notification

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name City & Westminster Corporate Finance LLP (John May and Stuart Adam) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ChallengerX Plc b) LEI 984500A15FX570FFD891 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01 b) Nature of the transaction Ordinary share transfer from treasury for settlement of outstanding balances due to directors in satisfaction of an earlier agreement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.0045 3,466,668 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price Aggregated volume Price 3,466,668 £15,600 e) Date of the transaction 08/01/2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lucas Caneda 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ChallengerX Plc b) LEI 984500A15FX570FFD891 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01 b) Nature of the transaction Ordinary share transfer from treasury for settlement of outstanding balances due to directors in satisfaction of an earlier agreement c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.0045 1,777,778 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume

- Price Aggregated volume Price 1,777,778 £8,000 e) Date of the transaction 08/01/2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

