Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
WKN: A3DBDW | ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01
Stuttgart
29.04.24
08:21 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
29.04.2024
ChallengerX Plc - Management accounts for the quarters ended 31 March 2024 and 31 December 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

29 April 2024

ChallengerX plc
("ChallengerX", "CX"orthe"Company")

Management accounts for the quarters ended31 March 2024 and 31 December 2023

ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world announces its unaudited management accounts reports for the quarters ended 31 March 2024 and 31 December 2023.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

ChallengerXplc

John May, Chairman

jmay@city-westminster.com

Stuart Adam, CFO

sjadam@city-westminster.com

First Sentinel Corporate

AQSE Corporate Adviser Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro

+44 20 3855 5551

DirectorsStatement

Introduction

ChallengerX plc (the "Company" or "ChallengerX") is quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") Growth Market. The Company was incorporated on 7 June 2021 and its shares were admitted to trading on 23 December 2021.

Activitiesduringtheperiods

The company has continued to advance its development of a platform for the promotion and marketing of sports clubs in both a traditional and non-traditional way to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world and in August 2023 the Company announced that it entered into an exclusive licence agreement with Flash Corp Technologies Ltd ("Flash Corp") by which the Company has acquired a renewable 13-month license over the rights of FlashBet Wheel App's design and technology in UK and Europe. The Company has also been reviewing other products to add to its core business.

In February 2024, the Company appointed Nick Martin to the Board as Executive Director. Nick, amongst other roles, is a director of Flash Corp UK Technologies Limited ("Flash Corp"). At Flash Corp, Nick is involved in the development of FlashBet, a gaming app that enjoys the benefit of a patent granted in the US.

During the two quarters ended 31 March 2024, the Company received loan funding of £40,000. The Company also allocated 11,680,002 Treasury shares to satisfy outstanding creditors, leaving 1,546,341 shares in Treasury as at the date of this report.

Outlook

The development of the marketing platform and furtherance of the FlashBet Wheel App will require more expenditure. Additional funds will be sought for this. However, ChallengerX's newly developed unique user conversion platform combined with the interest in the Flashbet patented accumulator bet product indicates 2 clear tiers of potential revenue from both B2B and B2C consumers which the Company hopes to achieve in the near term.

John May

Chairman

Statement of Comprehensive Income forthe quarters ended 31 March 2024 and 31 December 2023

31 March

2024

31 December

2023

£'000

£'000

Revenue

-

-

Administrative expenses

(59)

(102)

Operatingloss

(59)

(102)

Lossbefore tax

(59)

(102)

Taxation

-

-

Lossfortheperiod

(59)

(102)

Totalcomprehensiveloss

(59)

(102)

(Loss)pershare(pence)fromcontinuingoperationsattributableto

ownersoftheCompany-Basic and diluted earnings per share

(0.014)

(0.024)

StatementofFinancialPosition As at quarters ended 31 March 2024 and 31 December 2023

31 March 2024

£'000

31 December 2023

£'000

Intangible assets

Software Licence

440

440

Currentassets

Trade and other receivables

19

26

Cash and cash equivalents

5

3

Totalcurrentassets

24

29

Totalassets

464

469

Currentliabilities

Trade and other payables

186

185

Totalcurrentliabilities

186

185

Netassets

278

284

Capitalandreserves

Share capital:

- Issued

- Treasury

422

1

410

13

Total share capital

423

423

Share premium

1,753

1,700

Retained earnings

(1,898)

(1,839)

Totalequity

278

284

StatementofChangesinEquity

Forthequarters ended

31 March 2024 and 31 December 2023

Share capital

Share premium

Retained earnings

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

As at 30 September 2023 Restated

423

1,612

(1,737)

298

Adjustment to Share Premium

-

88

-

88

Loss for quarter ended 31 December 2023

-

-

(102)

(102)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

(102)

(102)

As at 31 December 2023

423

1,700

(1,839)

284

Adjustment to Share Premium

-

53

-

53

Loss for the quarter ended 31 March 2024

-

-

(59)

(59)

TotalComprehensiveIncome

-

-

(59)

(59)

Asat31 March 2024

423

1,753

(1,898)

278

StatementofCashFlows

Forthe quarters ended 31 March 2024

and 31 December 2023

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

£'000

£'000

Cashfromoperatingactivities

Loss before tax

(59)

(102)

Adjustments for:

Decrease in trade and other receivables

7

2

Decrease in trade and other payables

(9)

(16)

Netcash (used)inoperatingactivities

(61)

(116)

Cash flows from financing activities

Adjustment to share premium

53

88

Loans received

10

30

Netcashfromfinancingactivities

63

118

Netcashflowforthe period

2

2

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3

1

Cashandcashequivalentsatendofperiod

5

3

Netchangeincashandcashequivalents

2

2

Cashandcashequivalentscomprise:

Cash at bank and in hand

5

3

5

3

Notestothefinancialstatements

  1. General information

ChallengerX plc is a public limited company limited by shares and was incorporated in England on 7 June 2021 with company number 13440398. Its registered office is 16 Great Queen Street, London, WC2B 5DG.

The Company's shares are traded on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under symbol CXS and ISIN number

GB00BMD0WG01.

The Company was first incorporated on 7 June 2021.

The information for periods ended 31 March 2024 and 31 December 2023 are unaudited.

  1. Basis of Preparation

The quarterly management accounts of ChallengerX plc have been prepared in compliance with United Kingdom Accounting Standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 102, "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland" ("FRS 102") and the Companies Act 2006.

These management accounts are prepared on a going concern basis, under the historical cost convention, as modified by the recognition of listed investments at fair value.

The financial statements are presented in Pounds Sterling, which is the Company's presentation and functional

currency.

The preparation of the financial statements requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgment and complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the financial statements are disclosed in Note 3 to the financial statements.

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis and are presented in £'000 unless

otherwise stated.

  1. Going Concern

As at 31 March 2024, the Company had cash of £4,925. The Company has limited operating cash flow and is dependent on the performance of its trading and its cash balances for its working capital requirements. As at the date of this report, the Company had approximately £1,817 cash at bank.

In making their assessment of going concern, the Directors, having made due and careful enquiry, are of the opinion that the Company will have access to adequate working capital to meet its obligations for the period of at least 12 months from the date these management accounts are authorized for issue. The Directors, have discussed the Company's position with its investors and professional advisors. With its recent investment in Flash Corp, the Company, together with Flash Corp's support, believes it will secure the funding required to pursue its objectives.

The Directors believe strongly in the Group's potential. However, the success of securing funding has been identified as a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt over the going concern assessment. Whilst acknowledging this uncertainty, based upon the expectation of completing a successful fundraising in the near future, and the continued support of its investors, the Directors consider it appropriate to continue to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis.

  1. Earnings per share

31 March 2024

31 December 2023

Earnings

£'000

£'000

Loss for the quarters ended

(59)

(102)

Numberofshares

Number of shares for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings per share

423,140,556

423,140,556

Earnings per share (pence)

(0.014)

(0.024)


© 2024 PR Newswire
