

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - VINCI Highways, unit of VINCI Concessions, signed an agreement for the acquisition of NWP HoldCo LLC, the company holding the concession contract of Denver's Northwest Parkway. The agreement concerns the acquisition of 100% of the concession company, currently owned by funds managed by DIF Capital Partners and funds managed by Northleaf Capital Partners and HICL Infrastructure PLC.



Northwest Parkway section, a 14-km section of Denver's ring road in Colorado, has been in service since 2003 and serves as a gateway to Denver's international airport. The concession contract lasts until 2106.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken