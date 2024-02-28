

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) were plunging more than 22 percent in the early morning trading in London after the Motoring and Cycling company on Wednesday trimmed its fiscal 2024 profit forecast. The company attributed the revision to a further material weakening in three of its four core markets. This caused a significant drop in like-for-like revenue growth in Retail business.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company said it remains cautious on market recovery in the short-term, and the current significant volatility in market conditions means that forecasting accurately is challenging.



Still, the company anticipates that underlying profit before tax next year will be broadly in line with that forecast in fiscal 2024.



In its trading update for the 52-week period ending March 29, the company now expects underlying profit before tax to fall in the range of 35 million pounds to 40 million pounds.



In late January, the company indicated that it expected underlying profit before tax for the year would be between 48 million pounds and 53 million pounds.



According to the company, the reduction in profit expectations is driven by two key factors. Both the Cycling and Retail Motoring markets have been impacted by continued weak customer confidence and unusually mild and very wet weather. This affected footfall into stores and sales of categories such as winter and car cleaning products.



In January, volume in the Retail Motoring market fell year-on-year by 5.1 percent and volume in the Cycling market fell 8 percent. Volume in the Consumer Tyres market fell 4.3 percent.



Further, the Cycling market has become more challenging and competitive as it continues to consolidate.



In London, Halfords Group shares were trading at 155.30 pence, down 22.58 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken