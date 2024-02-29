Das Instrument D9AA GB00BMD68046 VAST RESOURCES PLC LS-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024The instrument D9AA GB00BMD68046 VAST RESOURCES PLC LS-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024Das Instrument LNK US53261M1045 EDGIO INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024The instrument LNK US53261M1045 EDGIO INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024Das Instrument 5VF0 US3073595056 FARADAY FUT.IN.E DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024The instrument 5VF0 US3073595056 FARADAY FUT.IN.E DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024Das Instrument S6MA US81783H1059 SEVEN+I HLDGS UNSP.ADR1/2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024The instrument S6MA US81783H1059 SEVEN+I HLDGS UNSP.ADR1/2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024Das Instrument B2W BMG1466R1732 BORR DRILLING NEW DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024The instrument B2W BMG1466R1732 BORR DRILLING NEW DL -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024Das Instrument 9PX CA72765P1080 PLATINEX INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024The instrument 9PX CA72765P1080 PLATINEX INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024Das Instrument PX0 AU000000PXX5 POLARX LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024The instrument PX0 AU000000PXX5 POLARX LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.02.2024Das Instrument 3EE0 SE0015658570 KANCERA AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024The instrument 3EE0 SE0015658570 KANCERA AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.02.2024Das Instrument 3QM US5505501073 LUTHER BURBANK CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024The instrument 3QM US5505501073 LUTHER BURBANK CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024Das Instrument 7R1 GB00BNGFMW59 INTUITIVE INV.GRP LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.03.2024The instrument 7R1 GB00BNGFMW59 INTUITIVE INV.GRP LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2024