Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DX5Z | ISIN: AU000000PXX5 | Ticker-Symbol: PX0
Frankfurt
29.02.24
08:18 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
POLARX LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLARX LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0040,01208:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BORR DRILLING
BORR DRILLING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BORR DRILLING LIMITED5,430-0,91 %
EDGIO INC0,216+1,17 %
FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC0,067+15,52 %
INTUITIVE INVESTMENTS GROUP PLC0,1130,00 %
KANCERA AB0,1590,00 %
LUTHER BURBANK CORPORATION8,2500,00 %
POLARX LIMITED0,0040,00 %
PTX METALS INC0,0240,00 %
VAST RESOURCES PLC0,0010,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.