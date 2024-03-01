The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 01.03.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 01.03.2024Aktien1 CA2267401081 Critical Infrastructure Technologies Ltd.2 CA63942R1091 NAVCO Pharmaceuticals Inc.3 US83419H1032 SolarMax Technology Inc.4 IL0011832438 BEAMR IMAGING Ltd.5 US53261M2035 Edgio Inc.6 US3073597037 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.7 CA45250A4063 iMetal Resources Inc8 GB00BPTH6Y20 Intuitive Investments Group PLC9 CA60273M2040 MineHub Technologies Inc.10 CA69380V1067 PTX Metals Inc.Anleihen1 US438516CS39 Honeywell International Inc.2 US438516CT12 Honeywell International Inc.3 XS2776523669 TUI AG4 XS2776511060 Booking Holdings Inc.5 XS2776512035 Booking Holdings Inc.6 GB00BPSNBF73 Großbritannien und Nord-Irland, Vereinigtes Königreich7 US404280EE54 HSBC Holdings PLC8 US694308KR71 Pacific Gas & Electric Company9 US718547AW25 Phillips 66 Co.10 USW8454EAV03 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB11 USW8454EAT56 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB12 US902494BM45 Tyson Foods Inc.13 XS2778383898 Citycon Treasury B.V.14 DE000A3LU0Y3 MAKOR Holdings Pte Ltd.15 DE000A3LU0X5 MAKOR Holdings Pte Ltd.16 XS2776523743 TUI AG17 XS2776511730 Booking Holdings Inc.18 US127097AL75 Coterra Energy Inc.19 US74977SDT69 Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A.20 XS2777627907 Heathrow Funding Ltd.21 US438516CU84 Honeywell International Inc.22 US438516CR55 Honeywell International Inc.23 US438516CQ72 Honeywell International Inc.24 XS2777428371 KommuneKredit Dänemark25 US65339KCW80 Nextera Energy Capital Holdings Inc.26 US694308KQ98 Pacific Gas & Electric Company27 US718547AU68 Phillips 66 Co.28 US74456QCQ73 Public Service Electric & Gas Co.29 US74456QCR56 Public Service Electric & Gas Co.30 XS2775728269 Severn Trent Utilities Finance PLC31 US842400JC81 Southern California Edison Co.32 US842400JB09 Southern California Edison Co.33 US842400JD64 Southern California Edison Co.34 US86562MDK36 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.35 US902494BL61 Tyson Foods Inc.36 DE000A351XV5 DZ HYP AG37 US045167GD94 Asian Development Bank (ADB)38 XS2777442281 Booking Holdings Inc.39 BE0390111749 Brüssel-Hauptstadt, Region40 DE000HLB5410 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale41 DE000HLB5402 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale42 DE000HLB54Y2 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale43 XS2778367933 NRW.BANK44 USU85670AA27 Station Place Securitization Trust