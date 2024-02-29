

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veolia Environnement SA (VE) Thursday reported current earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT of 3.346 billion for the full year, up 13.7 percent on an organic and constant currency basis, primarily helped by strong demand.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA increased 7.8 percent to 6.543 billion euros.



Current net income increased 14.9 percent to 1.335 billion euros, at constant exchange rates.



Net income group share was 937 million euros, higher than 716 million euros last year.



Revenue for the year was 45.351 billion euros, up 9 percent at constant exchange rates.



For the fiscal 2024, the company expects Organic growth of EBITDA between 5 percent and 6 percent, and current net income group share to be above 1.5 billion euros.



