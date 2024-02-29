Entergy Corporation: Entergy Mississippi Offers Bill Management and Assistance Options for Winter Season

Record-breaking power usage can increase customer bills

JACKSON, MS / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / This winter, Entergy Mississippi's service area endured multiple days of extremely cold temperatures, causing many customers to turn up the heat to take the chill out of the air. Keeping your home or business warm requires a lot of electricity, which can drive up energy use and bills, especially in frigid conditions.

Entergy Mississippi is committed to helping our customers before, during and after extreme weather. Amid the winter freeze, we met the demands of our customers' record-breaking power usage. Some customers may find that using more energy to stay warm during the wintry weather has led to a higher-than-expected bill. To help customers stay comfortable and keep their energy bill affordable, we provide bill management tools, bill payment resources along with energy efficiency tips and programs.

Resources for customers in need

For customers experiencing financial hardship, we offer a variety of bill assistance options, including:

Deferred payment: Talk with us about your situation and we may be able to make deferred payment arrangements. Request a deferred payment arrangement through myEntergy or by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) and following our automated response system menu.

Talk with us about your situation and we may be able to make deferred payment arrangements. Request a deferred payment arrangement through myEntergy or by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) and following our automated response system menu. Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program: Funded through the federal government, LIHEAP helps low-income households meet their home energy costs by making payments on the customers' behalf directly to energy suppliers. Visit com/bill-help to learn how to apply for assistance.

Funded through the federal government, LIHEAP helps low-income households meet their home energy costs by making payments on the customers' behalf directly to energy suppliers. Visit com/bill-help to learn how to apply for assistance. Payment extension: Qualifying customers who need a few extra days to pay their bill can request an extension through myEntergy or by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) and following our automated response system menu.

Qualifying customers who need a few extra days to pay their bill can request an extension through myEntergy or by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) and following our automated response system menu. The Power to Care: Through a network of nonprofit agencies, The Power to Care helps pay utility bills of those facing extreme temperatures with no way to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Learn more at com/s/powertocare.

Bill management resources

Choose when, where and how you pay with our bill management resources, including:

AutoPay: Avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having your bills automatically deducted from your bank account. Learn more at myentergy.com/s/autopay.

Avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having your bills automatically deducted from your bank account. Learn more at myentergy.com/s/autopay. Level billing: We average bills over a rolling 12-month period, so you have a more consistent bill each month of the year. Enroll at myentergy.com/s/levelbill.

We average bills over a rolling 12-month period, so you have a more consistent bill each month of the year. Enroll at myentergy.com/s/levelbill. MyAdvisor: Receive an estimate of what projected energy usage costs could be by the end of the billing cycle. Learn more at entergy.com/MyAdvisor.

Receive an estimate of what projected energy usage costs could be by the end of the billing cycle. Learn more at entergy.com/MyAdvisor. PaperFREE: Get your bill delivered directly to your email as soon as it posts. Learn more at myentergy.com/s/paperfree.

Get your bill delivered directly to your email as soon as it posts. Learn more at myentergy.com/s/paperfree. Pick-A-Date: Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and cash flow. Learn more at myentergy.com/s/pickdate.

Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and cash flow. Learn more at myentergy.com/s/pickdate. Understanding my bill: We've designed the Entergy bill to help make it easier to understand. Learn more at entergy.com/bill.

Customers who are behind on bill payments should contact Entergy through myEntergy or by phone at 1-800 ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to make payment arrangements and prevent disconnection. The Entergy app is also available to download for Android and iPhone operating systems at entergy.com/app and can be used for your convenience to pay bills, monitor your usage and more.

?About Entergy Mississippi

Entergy Mississippi, LLC provides electricity to approximately 461,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Mississippi is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy, visit the Newsroom.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com