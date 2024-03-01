4basebio Plc - 4basebio awarded tender to deliver research and GMP-grade synthetic DNA in CPI's tender process for supplying its RNA Centre of Excellence

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 01

1 March 2024

4basebio PLC

("4basebio", the "Company" or the "Group")

4basebio awarded tender to deliver research and GMP-grade synthetic DNA in

CPI's tender process for supplying its RNA Centre of Excellence

Cambridge, UK, 1 March 2024 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation-driven biotechnology company enabling and accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performant synthetic DNA products and non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform, today announces, that it has been successful in a tender process to supply research and GMP-grade synthetic DNA for the development of RNA therapeutics and vaccines in CPI's RNA Centre of Excellence.

The tender process was focussed on the manufacture of plasmid and synthetic DNA templates, and 4basebio is able to fulfil CPI's DNA requirements for the development and scale-up of novel RNA therapeutics. 4basebio's synthetic opDNA templates confer several advantages for the production of mRNA, not limited to superior transcriptional yields and no need for enzymatic linearisation, alongside reduced turnaround time, safety, and cost benefits.

Heikki Lanckriet, CEO and CSO of 4basebio, commented:" We are delighted to have met CPI's RNA Centre of Excellence criteria for the supply of DNA templates. Our growing client base recognises the benefits of opDNA in mRNA production for clinical application and it is rewarding to see this potential recognised by CPI as well. We aim to support and accelerate the development of RNA medicines for the organisations that CPI is working with."

Julie Anderson, Head of RNA Centre of Excellence at CPI added:"It is important for CPI to include access to the high-quality DNA templates produced by 4basebio to our clients for the development and manufacture of RNA therapeutics. We are impressed by the capabilities of the 4basebio team and are looking forward to including their synthetic templates in the development of our partners' RNA medicines."

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC +44 (0)12 2396 7943

Heikki Lanckriet

Nominated Adviser +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Tuner / Sandy Jamieson

Broker +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Cavendish

Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe

Lionsgate Communications (Media Enquiries)+44 (0)77 91892509

Jonathan Charles

Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focussed on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company' objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients. The company is offering GMP compliant DNA starting materials suitable for use in AAV viral vector production as well as mRNA vaccine and therapeutics production.

About CPI

Developing next-generation medicine manufacturing innovations to deliver tomorrow's vaccines and therapeutics. We offer world-leading facilities and expertise in small molecules, biologics, oligonucleotides, and complex medicines to accelerate drug development and scale-up. We host the largest pool of RNA biomanufacturing experts in the UK and offer complementary drug delivery systems like lipid nanoparticles.

We're creating agile, efficient, and sustainable supply chains by convening actors across the pharma industry ecosystem in a pre-competitive space and boosting the adoption of industry 4.0 advanced processes and digitisation.

We're a pioneering social enterprise that accelerates the development, scale-up and commercialisation of smart AgriFoodTech, energy storage, HealthTech, materials, and pharma innovations. Through our incredible innovation experts and infrastructure, we look beyond the obvious to transform healthcare and drive towards a sustainable future.

As a trusted partner of industry, academia, government, entrepreneurs, and the investment community, we connect the dots within the innovation ecosystem to make great ideas and inventions a reality. We believe by working together we can build a better collective future, and as part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, we facilitate access to world-class organisations to deliver transformation across industries and landscapes.

Creating lasting global impact from the North of England and Scotland, we invest in people and disruptive technologies to invigorate economies, create circular supply chains and make our world a better place.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.