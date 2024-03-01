Refined Metals Corp. Announces Planned Name Change to Refined Energy Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Metals Corp. (CSE: RMC; OTC: RFMCF; FRA: CWA0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to change its name from "Refined Metals Corp." to "Refined Energy Corp", and its ticker symbol from "RMC" to "RUU", subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").



About Refined Metals Corp.

Refined Metals Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. In addition to the Dufferin Project, Refined is also exploring a lithium property, the Simard Property, located in the Lac Simard region of Quebec. The Simard Property covers 5,551 hectares and has over 96 claim blocks. The Company is also party to an option agreement in respect of the Horizon South Property, a prospective, exploration-stage lithium property located in Tonopah Nevada. The Company continues to review other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Phone: (604) 398-3378

Email: Info@refinedmetalscorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, but is not limited to the date on which the name and ticker symbol changes are to be effective and the day in which the Company's common shares are to trade on the CSE under the new name and ticker symbol..

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.



The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.