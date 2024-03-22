The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 22.03.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 22.03.2024Aktien1 US05605F1049 BW LPG Ltd. ADR2 CA27034B1085 EarthLabs Inc.3 US0126532003 Albemarle Corp. Pref A4 GB00B0P8RJ60 India Capital Growth Fund Ltd.5 GB00B3NCXX73 IQGeo Group PLC6 GB00B28HSF71 TRACSiS PLC7 CA05591K7033 BMEX Gold Inc.8 CA33583M1077 First Nordic Metals Corp.9 US60855D3098 Moleculin Biotech Inc.10 FR001400NLM4 Orpea11 CA75157B1085 Ramp Metals Inc.12 CA75867L2066 Refined Metals Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 USG07540AB68 BAE Systems PLC2 USG07540AE08 BAE Systems PLC3 USG07540AF72 BAE Systems PLC4 US134429BL20 Campbell Soup Co.5 US134429BP34 Campbell Soup Co.6 XS2628704210 Air Lease Corp.7 XS2788380306 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci [PKO] Bank Polski S.A.8 BE0390123868 Proximus S.A.9 DE000A3LWGE2 TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A.10 US03523TBY38 Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide Inc.11 DE000DW6AB38 DZ BANK AG12 FR0128227800 Frankreich, Republik13 FR0128227818 Frankreich, Republik14 SE0015530712 HLRE Holding Oy15 IT0005588881 Italien, Republik16 XS2790191303 ASR Nederland N.V.17 US04686JAH41 Athene Holding Ltd.18 USG07540AC42 BAE Systems PLC19 USG07540AD25 BAE Systems PLC20 XS2787477277 Bank of the Philippine Islands21 ES0213679OQ1 Bankinter S.A.22 DE000A30V380 Bremen, Freie Hansestadt23 USC33461AJ03 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.24 BE0390122852 Flämische Gemeinschaft25 BE0390121847 Flämische Gemeinschaft26 XS2790334184 National Bank of Greece S.A.27 DE000A383CQ2 Progroup AG28 DE000A383CE8 Progroup AG29 XS2787864045 Saxo Bank A/S30 XS2788605660 HSBC Holdings PLC31 US134429BM03 Campbell Soup Co.32 US134429BN85 Campbell Soup Co.33 DE000A3LWGF9 TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A.34 LU2611732558 Amundi Euro Stoxx Select Dividend 30 UCITS ETF35 IE000MAO75G5 iShares Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF36 IE00BNC0MH93 MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Socially Responsible UCITS ETF